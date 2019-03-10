Try 3 months for $3
Stella L. Powell

February 15, 1945 – February 27, 2019

Formerly of Racine WI passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chicago IL, Wed, Feb 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Left to cherish Stella’s memory is her sister Valerie (Aaron) Watson of AL and brother Alvin (Theresa) Powell of TN, sister- in- law Joanne Powell of Racine; host of loving nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephew, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins and very special devoted friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Alvin and Kathryn Powell, brother Howard Powell and niece Katrina Powell.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Stella will be held on Sunday, Mar 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Chicago Buddhist Center, 1455 W. Wabash, Chicago IL 60605. In keeping with her wishes a cremation has taken place. Family Contact 312-285-4341.

Celebrate
the life of: Stella L. Powell
