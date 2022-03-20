Jan. 20, 1942 – March 15, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Steffen Paul Kiesler, 80, known affectionately as “Stef”, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born in Union Grove on January 20, 1942, son of the late Joseph and Karen (nee: Steffen) Kiesler.

Steffen was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Penny Ann Cramer, on May 29, 1965, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine.

Stef was supervisor for J.I. Case retiring after 30 plus years of service. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States National Guard from 1964 until 1972. Stef was an avid trap shooter and loved shooting at different clubs around the area. He was always working hard on home improvement projects. Stef and Penny loved spending the winters in Florida and thrifting at rummage sales and flea markets.

Stef leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 56 years, Penny Kiesler; children: Tony (Stacie Sorce) Kiesler, Eric Kiesler, Craig (Jennifer) Kiesler, Mark Kiesler, Corinne (Thomas) Haskins, Joseph Kiesler, Jennifer (Scott) Lulofs, Robert (Tracy) Kiesler, Adam (Gaby) Kiesler, Brianna (John) Epling, Nicholas (Brittany) Kiesler; grandchildren: Nick (Amy), Eli, Ty, Zeke, Paige, Ian, Arianna, Audrey, Zach, Elliot, Phineas, Alex, Vinny, Mario, Steffen, Hector, Leon, Victor, Charlotte, Franklin; siblings: Karla Kiesler, Joseph (Jan) Kiesler, Jim (Vi) Kiesler, Tom (Joan) Kiesler, Greg (Karen) Kiesler, Mary (John) Lois, Kris Schmidt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Richard (Kathy Mevis) Cramer, Kathy (Tom) Sheriff, Lu Ann (Bud) Niznansky, Laurie Cramer-Webb, Jo Ann (Joe) McMahon, Linda Cramer; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Steffen is preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence Ernst; brother, Robert Kiesler; in-laws, Robert and Esther Cramer; and brothers-in-law, Robert Cramer, Randy Webb, and Mick Schmidt.

A visitation for Stef will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Union Grove.

