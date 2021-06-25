 Skip to main content
Stefanie Ann Szymandera
Stefanie Ann Szymandera

Stefanie Ann Szymandera

RACINE—Stefanie Ann Szymandera, age 37, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

