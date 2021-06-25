RACINE—Stefanie Ann Szymandera, age 37, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
