August 11, 1931—September 11, 2018
RACINE—Stefan Hefner, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 17, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Sunday at the funeral home 4-6 P.M. and on Monday at the church 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
Please see Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.