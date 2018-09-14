Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Stefan Hefner

August 11, 1931—September 11, 2018

RACINE—Stefan Hefner, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 17, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Sunday at the funeral home 4-6 P.M. and on Monday at the church 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please see Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stefan Hefner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments