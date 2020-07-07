Starling Joyce Woiteshek

Life was not always easy but there were always moments to celebrate. She was born to be a STAR! She had a great sense of humor and was a little bit of a “drama queen” putting on skits and plays with her best friend and sister Farrell. She loved fashion, sparkle shine patterns and prints. If you looked in her closet, you would get the hint! Star had many talents. She was a STAR on Horlick Rebels girls’ basketball team in high school and she was known for her right hook shot. She went to Gateway Technical College to become a hair stylist, but life took her in a different direction. To pay bills and to take care of her children, she went to work at InSinkErator in Racine, WI. Later in life, she moved to Boyne City, MI and then Harbor Springs, MI. She started pencil drawing at an early age which continued throughout her entire life. She designed beautiful stained-glass pieces, wreaths, handheld fans, and cornhusk dolls all of which she sold in consignment shops. She also designed Bohemian yarn patterned pillows, runners, hanging tassels, and wall pieces. Star was a social butterfly and everyone that she met she could strike up a conversation and leave an everlasting impression. We give our thanks and praise to everyone that had touched Star’s life in any way.