Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr.

June 2, 1932 — October 20, 2019

RACINE —Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr., age 87, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

