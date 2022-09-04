Nov. 24, 1932 - Aug. 31, 2022

RACINE — Stanley R. Cichanofsky, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Stan was born in Racine on November 24, 1932, to the late Paul and Carrie (nee: Bosak) Cichanofsky. Stan married the former Dolores Kiernan in 1954, celebrating 66 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2021. He retired from J.I. Case Company after more than 31 years.

Survivors include his sons: James (Cynthia) Cichanofsky, Dave (Kim) Cichanofsky and Jeff (Christine) Cichanofsky; grandchildren: Amy (Tim) Hallenbeck, Timothy Cichanofsky, Nicky Cichanofsky, Tyler Cichanofsky, Kelli (Tim) Bollom, and Danielle Van Buskirk; and his great-grandchildren: Kelesy (Graden) Bohn, Christopher Hallenbeck, Kason Bollom, Jacie Bollom, Lynnlee Bollom, Ruston Bollom, Stanley James Cichanofsky and Teddy Van Buskirk. Stan is also survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, Dolores, he was preceded in death by four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church 7605 Lakeshore Drive, Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery on HWY 32.

