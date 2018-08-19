May 8, 1950—August 12, 2018
RACINE – Stanley Putra, Age 68, fought a brave battle against cancer and passed away surrounded by his family at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Stanley (Stashu) was born in Racine, WI on May 8, 1950 to the late Peter and Anne (nee: Tajnai) Putra. He was a lifelong resident of Racine and grew up in Lake Park. As a child, he was proud to serve as an altar boy at Holy Trinity. Growing up, he enjoyed working on electronics with his dad. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1968. He served with pride in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, in the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972.
He was employed at the US Postal Service for 31 years, serving as a clerk, mail truck driver, and mechanic. He was active in the American Postal Workers Union AFL-CIO Local 778 in Racine, and served as Union President for many years. After retiring from the Post Office, he ran Apex Electronics, a small electronics business in Kenosha. He also went back to UW-Parkside to finish his bachelor’s degree that he had started working on before going to Vietnam. He studied Spanish, and was frequently the oldest student in his classes, but he liked the challenge and all the attention.
Stanley married Janice (nee: Kern) in 1971, and they went on to have 4 children together. Stan’s biggest joy in life was his family. Stan took his family on many adventures and road trips, including to the family cabin Up North, to Chicago, Florida, and Tennessee. He and Jan travelled quite a bit around the U.S. and were able to go to Costa Rica as well. He enjoyed meeting people and learning about different cultures. He valued family dinners, enjoyed movies and classic 60’s music, and liked going to ham radio fests with his dad and son.
Stan was a character, always enjoyed a good joke and being a practical joker, and liked to hear “the gossip”. He liked talking about politics, and was very generous in many ways, including in giving his opinion. Stan liked old cars and was a big Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing cards with his friends and family. All of his children and grandchildren learned to play cribbage, and even up until 2 weeks before his passing, he was playing cribbage with his kids. Most of all he was a loving husband and father who will be dearly missed. His number one concern on his deathbed was that God would take care of his family.
Survivors and joys of his life include his wife of 47 years Janice, and his children: Jessica (Tom Kokkelenberg) Putra; John (Jenny) Putra; Sarah (Chris) Schulte; Cristina Putra; and his grandchildren, Colin, Jillian, and Peter; Brothers Joseph (Lori) Putra and Peter (Diane) Putra; as well as many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for their care throughout his illness, and the nurses in the ICU at Ascension All Saints for taking care of him and making him comfortable in his last days.
Stan’s family honored his wishes and held a private service in the funeral home, with interment and military honors at his final resting place in the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorial donations in Stanley’s name can be made to: Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout Street, Racine, WI 53404. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
