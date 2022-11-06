Stanley 'Lucky' Tsamardinos

Nov. 6, 1951—Oct. 25, 2022
RACINE — Stanley Tsamardinos, “Lucky” to family, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, November 6, 1951, son of the late Elmer and Grace (nee: Lodis) Tsamardinos.
Following high school, Stan joined the Air Force. While stationed at Travis AFB in California, he attained the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, he was employed by Blackstone Engineering in Chicago and last employed by Colder’s Furniture for the past 20 years. Stan was a very successful salesman, receiving Salesperson Of The Month many times over. He had many repeat customers as a result of his warm and kind personality. Stan was a lifelong Bears fan, and football guru. His knowledge of player statistics, regardless of how long in the past, was truly amazing. He never missed a college football game. He had a love of all types of music, and he created a CD collection second to none. Hiking in the canyons of the West, enjoying the Florida beaches, and spending time with his lifelong friends were his greatest pleasures.
He will be sadly missed by his loving companion, Christina Angeloff; his brother, Charles (Suzanne) Tsamardinos; nephews: Jeffery Tsamardinos, Anthony (Angela) Tsamardinos; nieces: Chana Steffes, Kimberley Rimsnider; grand-nephews: Elijah Tsamardinos, Wyatt Tsamardinos, Kavanaugh Steffes, Cole Rimsnider; grand-nieces: Caley (Keegan) DeGroot, Ella Rimsnider, Rylin Rimsnider; great-grand-niece, Arabella DeGroot; lifelong best friends: Brad Esson, Robin Svoboda, Joel Fisher; and other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on November 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Stanley’s life to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, town of Dover at a later date.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the ICU staff at Ascension All Saints Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.
