Stanley 'Lucky' Tsamardinos

Following high school, Stan joined the Air Force. While stationed at Travis AFB in California, he attained the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, he was employed by Blackstone Engineering in Chicago and last employed by Colder’s Furniture for the past 20 years. Stan was a very successful salesman, receiving Salesperson Of The Month many times over. He had many repeat customers as a result of his warm and kind personality. Stan was a lifelong Bears fan, and football guru. His knowledge of player statistics, regardless of how long in the past, was truly amazing. He never missed a college football game. He had a love of all types of music, and he created a CD collection second to none. Hiking in the canyons of the West, enjoying the Florida beaches, and spending time with his lifelong friends were his greatest pleasures.