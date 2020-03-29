RACINE- The morning of his death, our Dad sat overlooking the Atlantic Ocean watching the sunrise “God’s painting in the sky”. Stanley John Reske, born on October 9, 1944, enjoyed his last sunrise and ocean view with his wife of 49 years and 2 weeks, Joanne (nee: Rauwerda) Reske, on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Satellite Beach, FL. Dad was born in Racine, WI to Henry and Esther (Brenning) Reske. The family moved to Brantford, Ontario and it was there he graduated from Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School and served his apprenticeship with Koehring Waterous; He returned to Racine and enlisted in the Army, where he counted more than 500 days in Vietnam. (1968 to 1970).

Upon returning home, Dad met Mom; we remember him reflecting on those days with a quiet smile on his face, saying “She saved me.” They were married at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on March 6, 1971 where they remained members. Just one year after saying “I do”, Dad and Mom welcomed twin boys to their family and five years later, another baby boy. In those early years, Dad had several jobs, at Case Co., Gales M, various other tool shops, and finally at Dynamatic Corp. in Kenosha working as a mechanical engineer. He retired from there after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, Dad took to woodworking from his shop at home, where he crafted many beautiful pieces for each of us.