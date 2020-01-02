June 22, 1931 — December 28, 2019

Stanley J Nienhaus Sr., age 88 of Burlington, passed away on the evening of Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Stanley Joseph Nienhaus was born on June 22, 1931 to the late Joseph and Louise (Mitch) Nienhaus in Bassett, WI. On June 5, 1954 in Ardmore, PA, Stanley was united in marriage with his beloved late wife, Barbara Ashwell. Stanley and Barbara were long-time residents of Lily Lake, WI.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley served honorably in the U.S. Army, and later worked as an assembler for Chrysler and American Motors during his life. Stanley enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He also had a large collection of all kinds of aluminum cans, and enjoyed adding to it over the years.

Stanley is survived by his children, Stanley J. (Beverly) Nienhaus Jr., Patricia (Joseph) McCole, and David (Allison Supernaw) Nienhaus; his grandchildren, Timothy and Melanie McCole, Rachel (Nick) Weiss, and Andrew (Katie) Nienhaus; his great-grandchildren, Hastin and Ryah Weiss, and Payge, JoAnna, and Blake Nienhaus; and his siblings, Raymond (Eleanor), Edward, and Bernice “Sis” Nienhaus.