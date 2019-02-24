Try 1 month for 99¢

Stanley A. Zdanczewicz

May 20, 1944 - February 20, 2019

Of Union Grove, was born to eternal life at the age of 74 on Feb. 20th.

Survived by companion of 20 plus years Susan Chirigotis, loving father to Denise Stops, Andrew Zdanczewicz and Kimberly Elliott. Grandpa to 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother to Nancy and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother James and former wife Janet Zdanczewicz.

Celebration of Life service will take place March 4th at 6PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 4PM until the time of service. For further life story of Stan please visit sunsetoptions.com.

Sunset Options Funerals & Cremations

Oak Creek, WI

414-892-4126

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stanley A. Zdanczewicz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments