Stanley A. Jensen

December 26, 1926—June 13, 2021

RACINE—Stanley Anton Jensen, 94, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday June 13, 2021. Stan was born to Anton and Petra (nee Jensen) Jensen on December 13, 1926, in Racine, WI. He graduated from Washington Park High School in December of 1944. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS Eastland during WWII. Stan was united in marriage to Elaine E. Jensen (nee: Hanes) on October 28, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. He was employed at the Hamilton Beach Company and then at Twin Disc for 22 years until retiring in 1989.

Stan was a very devout Christian. He was an active member in the church including serving as a communion assistant and an usher. He also sang for many years with the Church Singers and the Dairy Statesmen. Stan was also an avid golfer and a very talented and skilled craftsman. He was truly a family man and his joys in life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.