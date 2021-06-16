Stanley A. Jensen

December 26, 1926—June 13, 2021
RACINE—Stanley Anton Jensen, 94, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday June 13, 2021. Stan was born to Anton and Petra (nee Jensen) Jensen on December 13, 1926, in Racine, WI. He graduated from Washington Park High School in December of 1944. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS Eastland during WWII. Stan was united in marriage to Elaine E. Jensen (nee: Hanes) on October 28, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. He was employed at the Hamilton Beach Company and then at Twin Disc for 22 years until retiring in 1989.
Stan was a very devout Christian. He was an active member in the church including serving as a communion assistant and an usher. He also sang for many years with the Church Singers and the Dairy Statesmen. Stan was also an avid golfer and a very talented and skilled craftsman. He was truly a family man and his joys in life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stan is survived by his three children: Jeffrey Jensen, Terri (William) Lovdahl, Barry (Lynn) Jensen; five grandchildren: Trevor (Carol) Jensen, Dana (Dave) Church, Jacob Lovdahl, Kaitlyn (Blaise) Michna, and Colton Jensen; seven great-grandchildren: Porter Church, Emma Jensen, Ryker Church, Lauren Jensen, Kane Michna, Everett Church, and Blake Michna. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Stan was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine; sister, Estella Jensen; brother; Arnold Jensen; sisters, Dorothea Dustir, Viola Jensen, and Beatrice Lehman.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 8500 Durand Ave. Sturtevant, WI on Friday June 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Gerhard Grabenhofer officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Stan’s memory to Faith Lutheran Church. Stan will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Brown and his assistant Teri, Hospice Alliance, and the staff at Parkview Gardens for their love and kindness while caring for dad.
