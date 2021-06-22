April 8, 1941—June 18, 2021

RACINE WI – Stanisa Markovic, 80, passed away at home on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Stanisa was born in Gracanica, Serbia on April 8, 1941 to the late Milutin and Ruzica (nee: Ciric) Markovic. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 and began working at Tree Machine Tool Company. He attended UW Parkside where he eventually earned his Bachelor of Arts. He coached soccer at St. Bonaventure High School and Horlick High School, leading his team to the State Championship three times. Stanisa played and coached for the United Serbs in Milwaukee as well.

He married the former Jamie Grau in 2006. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2020. Stanisa was also preceded in death by his brother, Djukan, and sister, Rosa. Survivors include his son, Lucas Casper; and brothers, Uros Markovic and Ilija Markovic of Arizona. Stanisa is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and kumovi.

Funeral services for Stanisa will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Braun Road, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Milwaukee. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m.