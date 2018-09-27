Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Stacy K. Schmitz

May 16, 1990—September 18, 2018

RACINE—passed away unexpectedly in her home. She will be deeply missed by her significant other Jonathan Gain and their new son Jayden. She will be missed by numerous family both here and in Fredonia. Also her good friends Heidi and Stacey. She is survived by Jayden and her daughter Maya of Fredonia. Private family services will be held. Your thoughts and prayers are welcome.

