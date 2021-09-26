RACINE — Stacey Bland, age 58, answered The Call of his Loving Savior on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for his complete obituary.