July 3, 1946—September 4, 2020

NEKOOSA – SSgt. Nelson N. Osborne, Sr., age 74, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on September 4, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1946 in Moundsville, West Virginia to parents Preston and Hazel (nee: Loew). Nelson proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War and promoted to Staff Sergeant in 1970. He was honorably discharged in 1972. On June 13, 1970, he married the love of his life, Kathleen “Katie” Muzich, celebrating 50 years this past June. Following his military career, he worked for 30 years at Case-New Holland as a diesel mechanic, retiring at the age of 55.

Nelson was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and loved to ride his ATV. Nelson and Katie loved to travel and would spend weeks at a time in their RV, traveling everywhere in the United States. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family. Nelson will be dearly missed.