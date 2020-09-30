 Skip to main content
Sr. Marilee Ketterhagen SSND
Sr. Marilee Ketterhagen SSND

Born to Eternal Life September 27, 2020, age 92 years. Survived by her sister Carol Brehm, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and the SSND community. Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Caroline, her brothers Arthur, Edwin, Elmer, Francis, Ralph, Richard, Robert and her sister Veronica. Funeral Mass and burial will be private.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Sr. Marilee’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

