Sophia M. Wermter (Nee: Schlesiger)

May 8,1931—November 16, 2019

RACINE—Our mother, Sophia M. Wermter, age 88, has joined her husband in eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in May 8, 1931 in Wusen, East Prussia, Germany, daughter of the late Anton and Anna (nee: Wittke) Schlesiger.

She came to Racine in 1957 and was united in marriage to John A. Wermter and together they raised their four children. Sophia cared for John after his stroke for 8 years until he passed in June 1998. Sophia was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Altar Society, DANK, and volunteered at Harmony Club. She was employed by DeRose’s Restaurant for over 20 years. Sophia was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed traveling back to Germany. Above all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Monika (Gary) Kunaschk of Racine, Alfred (Julie) Wermter of Apopka, FL, Mary (Mark) Adams of Rockwell, IA, Gretchen (Robert) Rinke of Caledonia; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Kurt Brahtz of Germany; sisters-in-law, Anna Maria Oxenknecht, Hedwig (Ludwig) Rose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Monika Schlesiger, Regina Brahtz and Antonie Brahtz.

