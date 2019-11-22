Sophia M. Wermter (Nee: Schlesiger)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.