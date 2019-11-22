Sophia M. Wermter (Nee: Schlesiger)

May 8,1931 — November 16, 2019
RACINE — Our mother, Sophia M. Wermter, age 88, has joined her husband in eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.