Sonny J. Bleichner

RACINE – Sonny James Bleichner, age 33, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Racine, July 26, 1986, son of Michael J. Bleichner and Debra (Nee: Verwey) Malacara.

Sonny attended Washington Park High School and was employed at Meadowbrook Country Club. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed fantasy football and rooting for his favorite teams The Chicago Cubs and The Indianapolis Colts. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Debra (David Malecki); brother, Jason A. Judd; sister, Miranda (Manuel) Talamantez; nieces and nephews, Manuel III, Mariano, and Mauricio Talamantez, Justina, Sabrina, and Ciara Judd and their mother Tanya; the love of his life, Lisa Stacy; her children Nevaeh, Niya, Patrick and their soon to be born son, Reider; Lisa’s mom, Barb Stacy; longtime family friend, Melissa Fairbanks; stepmother, Kathy; numerous dear cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday, December 27, 2019, 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 4-7 P.M. Memorials to the family for Reider have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME