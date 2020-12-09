March 22, 1940 – December 5, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Sonja J. Peterchak, 80, went to receive her eternal reward on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born in South Dakota on March 22, 1940, daughter of the late Morris and Annes (Née: Steenberg) Jensen.
Sonja was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joseph A. Peterchak, on October 17, 1959, in Racine. Joe preceded her in death on December 25, 2017.
Sonja enjoyed many hobbies and activities such as: bowling, gardening, and playing cards. She was an avid cook with a passion for baking cookies. Her pecan fingers were a favorite among family and friends. She had recently joined the Fountain Hills Book Club and found great joy exploring new books, then discussing key topics with fellow members. Sonja was a Wisconsin Badger sports enthusiast. When the Badgers basketball or football team played on TV, Sonja would never miss a game! Finally, and most important, Sonja was a devout Lutheran, whose faith guided her throughout life.
Sonja leaves, to cherish her memory, her children and their families, Joseph (Jeanne Picerne) Peterchak, Joelle, and Chelsea, Renee (Jeff) Brnak, Jered, Calie (Matt), Kelly, Ashley (Jeff), and Claire (Colin), Lauri (Peter Tjaden) Gatto; Daniel, Annette (Steve), Peter Jr.(Teresa), Meghan (Brian), Erin (Paul); and Lisa (Dean) Hutson; Britany, Zachary, Paul, and Tiffany; her many loving great grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Karen) Weber, Jim Weber; beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sonja is preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses, Judy (Kenneth) Damaschke, Simone (Ron) Lemke; son-in-law, Peter Gatto; and grandson, Brett Tjaden.
A memorial celebration of Sonja’s life will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4:30pm until the time of the service. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to the current health situation, the service will be limited to 25 people. However, the service will be available to watch via livestream. The link will be available on the funeral home website closer to the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
