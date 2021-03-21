RACINE — Sonja Denise Cobb, age 40, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence. A Public Visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 3:00—6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine. There will also be brief visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. in the chapel. The Private Service for the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary and the link to view her service via livestream on Monday.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI.
262-552-9000
