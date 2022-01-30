Sondra C. Sinnett

December 11, 1936 - January 26, 2022
RACINE, WI - Sondra C. "Sunny" Sinnett, 85 of Racine, WI (previously of Baileys Harbor) passed away January 26, 2022, at St. Monica's Memory Care in Racine.
Sunny was born December 11, 1936, in Monaca, PA, and was the daughter of the late Reed and Dorothy (Crease) Heckman. On September 4, 1959, in Monaca, Sunny was united in marriage to David B Sinnett who preceded her in death on September 28, 2011. After her graduation from Monaca High School, she attended Penn State and earned a Bachelor's Degree in dietetics. She completed a dietetic Internship at Indiana University where she met Dave. Sunny and Dave moved to Racine in 1961 where she worked at Racine Unified School District as an education assistant until her retirement in 1994. After retirement Sunny and Dave moved to Baileys Harbor in Door County. During her time in Door County Sunny volunteered at the Ridges Nature Sanctuary and at the Baileys Harbor Library. She was involved in PEO and was an active member of the Jacksonport United Methodist Church. Sunny loved many things; her family and friends, her dogs Bailey and Chloe, living in Door County, traveling, snowshoeing, quilting and other crafting. Above all, Sunny was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by sons: Randal (Kathleen Bieneman) Sinnett and Dr. Thomas (Barb Olley) Sinnett all of Racine; five grandchildren: Maria (Chris) Hansen, Adam Sinnett, Rachel (Jerad) Jandl, Logan (Bryce) Sinnett, Amanda (Patrick) McCauley; three great-grandchildren: Thea and Oliver Hansen, Parker Sinnett and soon to arrive Baby Jandl.
A celebration of Sunny's life will be held at the Jacksonport United Methodist Church at a later date. Interment will be in the Baileys Harbor Town Cemetery. Memorials to Jacksonport United Methodist Church and The Ridges Sanctuary of Baileys Harbor have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to St. Monica's Memory Care, and Allay Home and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000