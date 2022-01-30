Sondra C. Sinnett

Sunny was born December 11, 1936, in Monaca, PA, and was the daughter of the late Reed and Dorothy (Crease) Heckman. On September 4, 1959, in Monaca, Sunny was united in marriage to David B Sinnett who preceded her in death on September 28, 2011. After her graduation from Monaca High School, she attended Penn State and earned a Bachelor's Degree in dietetics. She completed a dietetic Internship at Indiana University where she met Dave. Sunny and Dave moved to Racine in 1961 where she worked at Racine Unified School District as an education assistant until her retirement in 1994. After retirement Sunny and Dave moved to Baileys Harbor in Door County. During her time in Door County Sunny volunteered at the Ridges Nature Sanctuary and at the Baileys Harbor Library. She was involved in PEO and was an active member of the Jacksonport United Methodist Church. Sunny loved many things; her family and friends, her dogs Bailey and Chloe, living in Door County, traveling, snowshoeing, quilting and other crafting. Above all, Sunny was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.