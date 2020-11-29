1930 – 2020

Sofie J. Ludwig, 90, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Waterford, Wisconsin on March 21, 1930, she was the daughter of Henry and Augusta Schroeder. Her early life was spent in Waterford, where she graduated from Waterford High School. On October 13, 1951 at Cross Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to James Ludwig. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. James preceded her in death on September 21, 2000.

Sofie worked as an accountant for Montgomery Wards and Sears Roebuck Co. and was a member of Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards and board games and was a Packers, Brewers and Wisconsin sports fan. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sofie is survived by her children, Ruth Milatz and John (Lynda) Ludwig; grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Cates, Kayla (Armando Valdez) Ludwig and Jacob Ludwig; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Addison; and sister-in-law, Norma Schroeder. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Heinz Schroeder and Erich Schroeder.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe and St. Luke’s Medical Center for their care and compassion during this time.