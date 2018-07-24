June 25, 1960—July 19, 2018
Racine—Socorro M. Mata, age 58; affectionately known to many as “Soc,” passed away unexpectedly at home the morning of July 19th.
She was born in Racine on June 25, 1960, the daughter of Meliton and Marie (nee: Bermejo) Mata Sr. Socorro graduated from Washington Park High School, and also attended UW-Platteville. She was employed at Ametek for 18 years, and then worked at InSinkErator for 17 years until 2016.
Soc was all about her family and loved spoiling her Cha Cha and Jr. She enjoyed being on the go and was always willing to help with any event or family function, sometimes even supplying the fresh popcorn. She enjoyed all types of music and was one of the first to get down on that dance floor at any party. There aren’t enough words to describe how amazing this woman was, always helping others with no complaints and always with a smile on her face. Her faith and love for the Heavenly Father was absolutely beautiful and her family takes comfort knowing her body is whole and she’s rejoicing in his loving arms.
Socorro is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law Jermaine and Katrina Cark; two treasured grandchildren, Janelle and Jermaine Jr.; her dear sisters and brothers, Juanita (Lonnie) Mata McClain, Lupe (Henry) Sosa, Henry Mata, Javier “Chico” (Gloria) Mata, Tony (Pauline Bernal) Mata, and Jesse (Lydia) Mata; sister-in-law Carol Mata all of Racine; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends here in Racine and in Texas. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and by her brother Meliton Mata Jr.
A memorial Service for Socorro will be held in the funeral home at 6pm on Friday, July 27, 2018 with Pastor Manuel Lozano Sr. officiating. All are invited to visit with the family from 4pm until the time of the service, and are encouraged to remember Socorro with her favorite color red. A private committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials to the family are kindly suggested.
