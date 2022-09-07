Sept. 19, 1931—Sept. 3, 2022

Sister Yvonne Renner, O.P., 90 passed away at Siena Center, Racine, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Joan Carol was born September 19, 1931, to John C. and Antonella (nee: Heintz) Renner in Marshfield, WI. On September 2, 1946, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948, she was given the religious name Sister Yvonne. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Yvonne spent many years in service to others as a teacher and musician. She began her ministry in 1950 at the School of Music and at St. Catherine Convent, Racine. Parishes in Wisconsin where she served were St. Rita and St. Lucy’ in Racine, St. Mary, Kenosha and SS. Peter and Paul, Green Bay. Throughout all that time she gave private music lessons in piano and organ. Starting in 1981 she became the Liturgy Coordinator at Siena Center until 2010. In 1983 she helped found the Racine Music Teachers Association. She moved to Siena Center in 2015.

Sister Yvonne is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sisters-in-law: Bunny, Zola, and Marsha, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers: Richard and Jerome Renner.

Remembrance and a Christian Burial Mass will be held at Siena Center Chapel on Friday, September 9, 2022. Remembrance is at 9:00 a.m. and the Burial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

Due to current Covid protocols at Siena, family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Christian Burial Mass if fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination upon arrival. All must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Supportive Living, the Community Care Pace Program and Hospice Alliance who cared for Sister Yvonne at Siena Center.

