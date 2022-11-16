Sister Therese (Marie Antone) Van Thull, O.P.

April 3, 1926—Nov. 11, 2022

RACINE—Sister Therese Van Thull, O.P., 96, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, on Friday November 11, 2022.

Therese was born April 3, 1926 to Anton and Marie (nee: DeLeeuw) Van Thull in Kimberly, WI. On January 27, 1945 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1945 she was given the religious name Sister Marie Antone. She professed her first vows in 1951 and her final vows in 1957. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Therese.

Sister Therese spent many years in service to others as a teacher, principal and a peace and justice advocate. She began her ministry in 1946 at St. Patrick, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Charles, Burlington; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Mary, Janesville; St. Rose, Racine; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; Holy Angels, St. Leo, Messmer High School, Urban Day, and Bethune Reading Academy, Milwaukee. She also served in Michigan. In 2002 she became a resident at Siena Center and continued as a peace and justice advocate and as an ESL tutor.

Sister Therese is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and stepmother, Evelyn (Slattery); her brothers: Arnold, Charles, Joseph, Thomas and half-brother, Robert Van Thull; her sisters: Catherine Schaefer, Anna Van Gompel, Christine Niesen and half-sisters: Becky Van Lanen and Sr. Virgine Van Thull, OSF and three infants who died at birth.

A Remembering Service will be at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday November 21, 2022. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 after the funeral. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

Family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Mass of Christian Burial, but due to current COVID protocols at Siena Center all must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for Sister Therese at Siena Center.

