Sister Suzanne Noffke, O.P

Ione Wilhelmina was born March 3, 1937 to Harry and Minnie (nee: Kemps) Noffke in Appleton, WI. In September 1954 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1955 she was given the religious name Sister Suzanne. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1963.

Sister Suzanne spent many years in service to others in teaching, writing, lecturing, translating and Community Leadership. She began her ministry in 1958 at Sacred Heart, Racine, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were Dominican College and Siena Center, Racine and Holy Redeemer College, Waterford. She also served in Michigan. From 1970 to 1976 she was the President of the Racine Dominicans. She was well known for her work on St. Catherine of Siena. She authored many books and for many years was the Community Historian. In 2012 she became the Siena on the Lake Coordinator. She moved to Siena Center in 2019.