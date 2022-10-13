Dec. 29, 1931 – Oct. 8, 2022

Sister Rosaire Lucassen, O.P., 90, passed away at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Lucille Bernice was born December 29, 1931, to George J. and Bernice (nee: Becker) Lucassen in Racine, WI. On September 15, 1950, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1951, she was given the religious name Sister Rosaire. She professed her first vows in 1953 and her final vows in 1959.

Sister Rosaire spent many years in service to others in teaching, counseling and Racine Dominican leadership. She began her ministry in 1956 at St. Catherine High School, Racine. At Dominican College, she served as a teacher and Academic Dean. In 1970 she was elected Vice President of the Racine Dominicans until 1976 when she became President and held that position until 1986. From 1987 to 2014 she serves as a counselor at St. Catherine’s High School. Following her retirement, she volunteered as a library assistant at Siena Center.

Sister Rosaire is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates, her cousin, Dolores Casey and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her aunt, Sister Alcantara Lucassen, O.P.

The Remembering Service will be at 2:00 p.m. and a Communion Word Service at 4:00 p.m. will be held at Siena Center Chapel on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 on Monday, October 17, 2022. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

Family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Communion Word Service, but due to current COVID protocols at Siena Center, all must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

