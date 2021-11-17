March 2, 1930—November 14, 2021

RACINE—Sister Paula Marie Jarosz, O.P., 91, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Sunday November 14, 2021.

Roseanna Lucille was born March 2, 1930 to John P. and Agnes (nee Boivin) Jarosz in Racine, WI. On January 27, 1954 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in August 1954 she was given the religious name Sister Paula Marie. She professed her first vows in 1956 and her final vows in 1962.

Sister Paula Marie spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1957 at Holy Name, Kimberly, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Louis, Caledonia; St. Augustine, Wausaukee; SS. Peter and Paul, Green Bay; St. Norbert; Roxbury; St. Andrew; Knowles; St. Lucy, Racine; Holy Angels, Milwaukee; and the Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. She did Pastoral Ministry and Hospital Ministry in Michigan. She also served in New Mexico. She became a resident at Siena Center in 2017.

Sister Paula Marie is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother James; sisters: Marian Jansen, Evelyn Babak and Dorothy Kilsdonk; sister-in-law Anne Jarosz; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers: Peter, Frank and Edward.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 9:00 a.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Friday November 19, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance who cared for Sister Paula Marie at Siena Center.

