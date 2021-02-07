Sister Mary (Mary Carl) Watson, O.P.

12-7-1934 – 2-1-2021
SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Sister Mary Watson, O.P., 86, passed away at Francis House at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI on Monday February 1, 2021.
Mary Catherine was born December 7, 1934 to Carl and Mary (nee: Lyons) Watson in Highland Park, MI. In September 1950 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1954 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Carl. She professed her first vows in 1956 and her final vows in 1962. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Mary.
Sister Mary spent many years in food service. She began her ministry in 1957 at St. Catherine’s Convent, Racine, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Norbert, Roxbury; Villa St. Anne, Oconomowoc and Siena Center, Racine. In Nebraska, she worked at Osmond General Hospital. After Osmond, she moved to Detroit and was a dietary supervisor at Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital. In 1973, she opened St. Patrick Senior Center, Detroit remaining there until 2017. She became a resident at Siena Center in March 2017. In July 2019, she moved to Francis House at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee.
Sister Mary is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother Robert (Joanne) and sisters Lucille Dwyer, Lorraine Jenuwine and Joan Dwyer; sisters-in-law Joan, Theresa and Wilma Watson; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Michael, George, Carl, Jim and John Watson and sister Cleo Dutkiewicz.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Remembering Service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday February 8, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Francis House, Community Care Pace Program and Allay Hospice who cared for Sister Mary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.