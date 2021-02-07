Sister Mary (Mary Carl) Watson, O.P.

12-7-1934 – 2-1-2021

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Sister Mary Watson, O.P., 86, passed away at Francis House at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI on Monday February 1, 2021.

Mary Catherine was born December 7, 1934 to Carl and Mary (nee: Lyons) Watson in Highland Park, MI. In September 1950 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1954 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Carl. She professed her first vows in 1956 and her final vows in 1962. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Mary.

Sister Mary spent many years in food service. She began her ministry in 1957 at St. Catherine’s Convent, Racine, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Norbert, Roxbury; Villa St. Anne, Oconomowoc and Siena Center, Racine. In Nebraska, she worked at Osmond General Hospital. After Osmond, she moved to Detroit and was a dietary supervisor at Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital. In 1973, she opened St. Patrick Senior Center, Detroit remaining there until 2017. She became a resident at Siena Center in March 2017. In July 2019, she moved to Francis House at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee.