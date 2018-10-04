Sister Mary (Louis Marie) Vaughn, O.P

March 28, 1934—October 2, 2018
RACINE—Sister Mary Vaughn, O.P., 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, on Tuesday October 2, 2018.
Mary Elizabeth was born March 28, 1934 to Eugene H. and Buelah (nee:Yaeger) Vaughn in Kenosha, WI. In September 1949 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1952 she was given the religious name Sister Louis Marie. She professed her first vows in 1954 and her final vows in 1960. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Mary.
Sister Mary spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1954 at Nativity of Our Lord, Detroit. Other places where she served were St. Mary, Janesville, WI; St. Francis, Ottawa, IL; Assumption Grotto, Detroit, MI; and Urban Day, Milwaukee. After moving to Racine in 1998 she worked in the Retreat Department at Siena Center. She continued to frame many pictures for the Retreat Department Book Store in her later years.
Sister Mary is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brothers James (Karen) and George (Jean) Vaughn; sisters Ruth Ann Corley and Sharon Macia; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Gerald, Charles, John and Harold Vaughn and sisters Ora Jean Moeller, Catherine Eschbach, Karen Lovelady and her twin Marilynne Trobee.
Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday October 9, beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staff who cared for Sister Mary at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.