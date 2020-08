Sister Mary Ellen Paulson, O.P.

Catherine Ann was born April 8, 1928 to Norman and Margaret E. (nee: Brown) Paulson in Milwaukee, WI. On September 7, 1947 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ellen. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Mary Ellen spent many years in service to others as a teacher and principal. She began her ministry in 1950 at St. Mary, Janesville, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Edward, Racine; Holy Name, Kimberly; St. Sebastian, Sturtevant; St. Augustine, Wausaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Andrew, Knowles; Beloit Catholic High School, Beloit; St. Mary, Tomah; SS. Peter and Paul and Hill and Dale Day Care, Pewaukee; and Metro Milwaukee Area Public Schools. From 1974-1978 she was the assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gaylord, MI. From 1981-1983 she served as school psychologist for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. For many years she was the President of the West Allis Public Library Board of Trustees. She became a resident at Siena Center in June 2017.