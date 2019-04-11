Try 3 months for $3
Sister Mary (Catherine Ann) Vaculik O.P.

January 15, 1932—April 4, 2019

RACINE—Sister Mary Vaculik, O.P., 87, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine on Thursday April 4, 2019.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday April 11, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

