Sister Marie Catherine (Dominic Marie) Olinger, O.P.

December 7, 1930—January 31, 2021
RACINE—Sister Marie Catherine Olinger, O.P., 90, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI, on January 31, 2021.
Marie Catherine was born December 7, 1930 to Leon J. and Katherine (nee: Anton) Olinger in Strawberry Point, IA. On August 30, 1952 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1953 she was given the religious name Sister Dominic Marie. She professed her first vows in 1955 and her final vows in 1961. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Marie Catherine.
Sister Marie Catherine spent many years in service to others in teaching and ministry to prayer groups and young adults. She began her ministry in 1952 at St. Catherine High School, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were Dominican College, Racine and Bethune Reading Academy, Milwaukee. After finishing her teaching ministry she became involved in the Charismatic Renewal for many years. She also served in Michigan, Indiana and New Mexico. She moved to Siena Center in 2012.
Sister Marie Catherine is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother Bernard (Carmen) Olinger; and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Loretta Swift.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Friday February 5, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and the Community Care Pace Program staff who cared for Sister Marie Catherine at Siena Center and also the staff of All Saints Hospital.
