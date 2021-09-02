Sister Margaret (Leonarda) Hild, O.P.

November 20, 1928—August 30, 2021

Sister Margaret Hild, O.P., 92, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI, on Monday August 30, 2021.

Margaret Christine was born November 20, 1928 to Leonard J. and Minnie (nee Lesperance) Hild in Detroit, MI. On September 6, 1944 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1945 she was given the religious name Sister Leonarda. She professed her first vows in 1951 and her final vows in 1957. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Margaret.

Sister Margaret spent many years in service to others in teaching and secretarial work. She began her ministry in 1951 at St. Bernard, Madison, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Joseph, St. Rita, St. Edward, Bethany Apartments and Siena Center, Racine; St. Benedict, Milwaukee; Holy Cross, Kaukauna; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; St. Sebastian, Sturtevant; St. John, Little Chute; and Bethune Reading Academy, Milwaukee. She also served in Detroit, MI. For many years she volunteered her services in the Siena Center kitchen. She became a resident at Siena Center in December 2012.

Sister Margaret is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Leonard, Jr. and sister Rosemary Oberhausen.