Aug. 6, 1938—Nov. 10, 2022

RACINE—Sister Lorene Haas, O.P., 84, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, on Thursday November 10, 2022.

Lorene Magdalena was born August 6, 1938 to Florian and Loretta (nee: Breunig) Haas in Roxbury, WI. On September 10, 1955 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1956 she was given the religious name Sister Laverne. She professed her first vows in 1958 and her final vows in 1964. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Lorene.

Sister Lorene spent many years in service to others in education as a teacher and principal. She began her ministry in 1960 at Holy Cross, Kaukauna. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Charles, Burlington; St. Mary, Kansasville; St. Benedict, Urban Day School and Holy Angels, Milwaukee. In 1972 she moved to Michigan and worked at St. Therese-Visitation School in Detroit. She worked as a Legal Assistant in the Law Office of Joan Jarson and as a Medical Records Clerk at Cadillac Nursing Home. She also served in New Mexico. In 2003 she moved back to Wisconsin and was a caregiver and volunteer. She became a resident at Siena Center in 2021.

Sister Lorene is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother, Clifford (Dolores) and her sister, Bernie (Roger) Warren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, LaVerne Haas.

A Remembering Service will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 after the funeral. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

Family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Mass of Christian Burial, but due to current COVID protocols at Siena Center all must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for Sister Lorene at Siena Center.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: