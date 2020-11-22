2/12/1925 – 11/15/2020
Sister Letitia Prentice passed on to Eternal Life early on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020.
Sister Letitia lives on in the hearts of her long-time friends and associates, especially Nancy Hills and Travis DuPriest. She will be remembered fondly by the Community of St. Mary and her many campers and dancers. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, especially Margaret Arrington and Patricia Curtis.
A special thanks to the staff and residents of St. John’s, who valued her friendship and cared for her as “a very special person.”
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we can all gather and celebrate this remarkable woman.
Please visit the Funeral Home website to read Sr. Letitia’s full obituary.
Suminski Family Funeral Home
414-276-5122
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.