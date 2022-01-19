March 23, 1935 - January 15, 2022

RACINE - Sister Kathleen Loewen, O.P., 86, passed away at her residence in Racine, WI on Saturday January 15, 2022.

Nancy Ann was born March 23, 1935 to William M. and Margaret (nee Frederick) Loewen in Kenosha, WI. On September 10, 1954 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1955 she was given the religious name Sister Kathleen. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1963.

Sister Kathleen spent many years in service to others as a teacher, musician and liturgist. She began her ministry in 1958 at Cecilia Hall, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; Holy Name, St. Patrick Parish, St. Catherine Convent and Siena Center, Racine; the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Office of Worship and St. Francis Seminary, Milwaukee; and St. Elizabeth Parish, Kenosha. From 1991-1998 she was the Communication Director for the Racine Dominicans.

Sister Kathleen is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister Mary Loewen; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother William A. Loewen.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday January 24, 2022. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

