{{featured_button_text}}
Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P.

January 19, 1926—July 25, 2019

Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, on Thursday July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday August 1 beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am., celebrated by her nephew, Rev. Raymond Dischler. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments