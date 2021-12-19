Sister Jean Anthony VerVoort, O.P.

Sept. 27, 1930—Dec. 17, 2021

Sister Jean Anthony Ver Voort, O.P., 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine, WI on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Barbara Frances was born September 27, 1930, to John and Nellie (nee Dercks) Ver Voort in Little Chute, WI. On September 3, 1945 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948 she was given the religious name Sister Jean Anthony. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Jean Anthony spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1950 at St. Rita, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Mary, Kenosha; St. Victor, Monroe; St. John, Little Chute; St. Bernard, Madison; St. Mary, Mayville; Alverno College Reading Clinic, Milwaukee; and St. Joseph, Sacred Heart and Siena Center, Racine. She also served in Michigan. In 1977 she moved to Siena Center but continued to teach in Milwaukee and Racine for several years.

Sister Jean Anthony is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; brother-in-law Francis Van Strappen; sister-in-law Millie Ver Voort; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Peter, Joseph, Arnold, Jack, James, Richard, Robert, George and Anthony; and sisters Marie Van Nuland, Harriet Vanevenhoven, Theresa Van Strappen, Catherine, Agnes and Margaret Ver Voort.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Remembering Service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living staff at Siena Center and the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital who cared for Sister Jean Anthony.

