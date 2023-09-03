June 20, 1920—Aug. 28, 2023

RACINE—Sister Gertrude (Mary Ambrose) Geigle, O.P., 103, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on Monday, August 28, 2023.

A Remembering Service will be at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staffs who cared for Sister Gertrude (Mary Ambrose) Geigle, O.P. at Siena Center

