June 20, 1920—Aug. 28, 2023

RACINE—Sister Gertrude (Mary Ambrose) Geigle, O.P., 103, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Gertrude Teresa was born June 20, 1920 to John J. and Margaret (nee Ponschock) Geigle in Kaukauna, WI.

On August 29, 1934 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1936 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ambrose. She professed her first vows in 1938 and her final vows in 1944. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Gertrude.

Sister Gertrude spent many years in service to others as a teacher, Principal, Religious Education Consultant and Pastoral Minister.

She began her ministry in 1937 at St. Patrick, Racine, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Charles, Burlington; St. John, Little Chute; St. Rose, Racine; St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Mary, Janesville; St. Louis, Caledonia; Holy Name, Kimberly; Holy Cross, Kaukauna; St. Thomas, Beloit; and St. Francis Xavier, Merrill.

From 1977-1980 she worked in the Office of Catechetics for the LaCrosse Diocese as a Religious Ed Consultant. She also served in Michigan, Texas and South Dakota. She became a resident at Siena Center 2002.

Sister Gertrude is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister, Margaret Mary Szafranski; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers: Edward, John “Jack”, Frederick and Leo; and her sisters: Marie Louise Geigle and Clare Wurdinger.

A Remembering Service will be at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staffs who cared for Sister Gertrude (Mary Ambrose) Geigle, O.P. at Siena Center

