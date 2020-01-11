August 31, 1927—January 8, 2020
RACINE—Sister Eugenia Kaster, O.P., 92, passed away at Siena Center, Racine on Wednesday January 8, 2020.
Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday January 13 beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
