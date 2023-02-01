Aug. 1, 1937—Jan. 30, 2023

Sister Donna Marie Koenigsknecht, O.P., 85, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Donna Marie was born August 1, 1937 to Leonard J. and Bernita (nee: Cook) Koenigsknecht in Pewamo, MI. In September 1952 she became an aspirant and on September 10, 1954 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1955 she was given the religious name Sister Leonard Marie. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1963. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Donna Marie.

Sister Donna Marie spent many years in service to others in Domestic Service including baking, cooking, maintenance and working in the laundry. She began her ministry in 1958 at St. Pius, Chicago, IL. Places in Wisconsin where she served were Villa St. Anne, Oconomowoc; Our Lady of the Oaks, Pewaukee; and Siena Center, Racine. She was an excellent knitter and made many baby sets that were sold in the card and gift shop. Each year she made Siena Center a festive place with her Christmas decorating. The grounds around Siena Center benefited from her green thumb.

Sister Donna Marie is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brothers: Dennis (Pat), Alan (Sharon) and Daniel Koenigsknecht; her sisters: Phyllis (Jerry) Terrell and Joan (William) Thelen; sister-in-law, Joann Koenigsknecht; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Gerald and sister-in-law, Meg Koenigsknecht.

A Remembering Service will be at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Friday, February 3, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 on February 4. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

Family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Mass of Christian Burial, but due to current COVID protocols at Siena Center all must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for Sister Donna Marie at Siena Center.

