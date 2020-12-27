April 9, 1924—December 23, 2020
RACINE—Sister Cyril Marie Van Asten, O.P., 96, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on December 23, 2020.
Dorothy Petronella was born April 9, 1924 to John H. and Martha (nee: Coonen) Van Asten in Vandenbroek, WI. On September 2, 1942 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1943 she was given the religious name Sister Cyril Marie. She professed her first vows in 1945 and her final vows in 1951.
Sister Cyril Marie spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1944 at St. John, South Milwaukee, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Joseph, Racine; St. Mary, Kenosha; St. Louis, Caledonia; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill and St. John, Little Chute. She also served in Michigan and New Mexico. From 1989 to 1998 she was part of the retreat team at the Ukweli Reflection Center in Kisumu, Kenya, East Africa. After becoming a resident of Siena Center in 1999 she did community service.
Sister Cyril Marie is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brothers Leroy (Tessie), James (Bernice), John E. (Jane) and Ivo (Nonie); her sisters Betty Bast, Joyce (Phil) Bruecker, Marcy (Ron) Siebers, and Grace Gebhart; sisters-in-law Annemarie and Romulda Van Asten; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Cyril, Gerald, Kenneth and Donald and her infant sister Mary.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday December 29. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living, the Community Care Pace Program and Allay Hospice staff who cared for Sister Cyril Marie at Siena Center.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.