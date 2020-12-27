April 9, 1924—December 23, 2020

RACINE—Sister Cyril Marie Van Asten, O.P., 96, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on December 23, 2020.

Dorothy Petronella was born April 9, 1924 to John H. and Martha (nee: Coonen) Van Asten in Vandenbroek, WI. On September 2, 1942 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1943 she was given the religious name Sister Cyril Marie. She professed her first vows in 1945 and her final vows in 1951.

Sister Cyril Marie spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1944 at St. John, South Milwaukee, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Joseph, Racine; St. Mary, Kenosha; St. Louis, Caledonia; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill and St. John, Little Chute. She also served in Michigan and New Mexico. From 1989 to 1998 she was part of the retreat team at the Ukweli Reflection Center in Kisumu, Kenya, East Africa. After becoming a resident of Siena Center in 1999 she did community service.