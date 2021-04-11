August 15, 1929—April 7, 2021

RACINE — Sister Carolyn Leffler, O.P., 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI, on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

Dorothy Mae was born on August 15, 1929 to Edward W. and Ida C. (nee: Mauger) Leffler in Detroit, MI. On August 26, 1946 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948 she was given the religious name Sister Carolyn. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Carolyn spent many years in service to others in teaching. She began her ministry in 1950 at St. John, Little Chute, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Louis, Caledonia; St. Mary, Janesville; St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Norbert, Roxbury; St. Joseph, Racine and St. Mary, Kenosha. She also served in Illinois and for many years she served in the Detroit, Michigan area. She became a resident at Siena Center in January 2020.

Sister Carolyn is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister, Carolyn (William) Sidebottom; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Ruth Diehl.