April 27, 1942—May 13, 2023

RACINE—Sister Carmen Agbuis, O.P., 81, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Carmelita Marie was born April 27, 1942 to Elpidio and Mary Rose (nee: Bussalacci) Agbuis in Milwaukee, WI. On September 11, 1960 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1961 she was given the religious name Sister Marcelino. She professed her first vows in 1963 and her final vows in 1969. In 1968 she changed her name to Carmen.

Sister Carmen spent many years in service to others in teaching, social work and as a psychotherapist. She began her ministry in 1965 at St. Victor, Monroe, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Patrick and St. Rita, Racine; SS. Peter and Paul, Green Bay; St. Agnes, Holy Angels, Clinical Services, Milwaukee Indian Health Board, Acacia Clinics, Inc., Sexual Assault Treatment Center, Milwaukee Women’s Center, Lutheran Social Services and Spectrum Healthcare, Milwaukee; and DePaul-Lincoln Center, West Allis. She also served in Memphis, Tennessee. From 2016-2018 she was a Coordinator of Sponsored Ministries for the Racine Dominicans. She became a resident at Siena Center, Racine in 2016.

Sister Carmen is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother, Juan (Lori) Agbuis and sisters: Marcelina Agbuis, Connie Veser and Christina Agbuis, She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers: Marcelino and Rizalino Agbuis.

A Remembering Service will be at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Friday May 19, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and the Ascension Franklin staff who cared for Sister Carmen.

