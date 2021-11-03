March 29, 1942—October 30, 2021

RACINE—Sister Betty Ann (Angela) Heegeman, O.P., 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine, WI on Saturday October 30, 2021.

Betty Ann was born March 29, 1942 to Lawrence A. and Gladys (nee Hove) Heegeman in Appleton, WI. On September 11, 1960 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1961 she was given the religious name Sister Angela. She professed her first vows in 1963 and her final vows in 1969. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Betty Ann.

Sister Betty Ann spent many years in service to others as a teacher and principal. She began her ministry in 1965 at St. Rita, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Mary, Kenosha; St. John, Little Chute; the Chilton Catholic School System, Chilton and SS Peter and Paul, Keil. From 2000 to 2009 she worked as an Advocate for Sisters in Skilled Care. She then did volunteer work in the Senior Companion Program, Bethany Apartments and the HOPES Center. She also served in Michigan. She loved to play cards and her card playing friends will miss her. After moving to Siena Center in 2015 she continued her volunteer work.